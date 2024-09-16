Assam: SFI Opposes Decision for Oil Drilling in Holongapaar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Committee of Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) have strongly opposed the central government's approval for oil and gas exploration in Holongapaar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary. Both the organizations demanded that the decision be withdrawn immediately. The two organizations have announced that they will launch a joint agitation with the support of the people if the decision is not withdrawn.

Vedanta Group's Crain Oil has received Stage One approval for oil and gas exploration in the eco-sensitive area of Holongapaar Gibbon Sanctuary in Jorhat district. The SFI and DYFI have already organized signature campaigns and protests among the local people demanding the protection of the gibbon sanctuary and are trying to build public opinion. It is regrettable that the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has allowed oil and gas exploration and discovery within the eco-sensitive area of the Sanctuary.

All the rules and regulations have been sacrificed for the benefit of the corporations. This decision will not only endanger the Gibbon apes but also threaten the monkeys, leopards, elephants, and much other wildlife there. If the forest area shrinks, the elephant-human conflict in the neighbouring areas will take a serious turn.

The SFI and DYFI demanded that the government should not push the Sanctuary towards such a dangerous situation and appealed to the people at all levels to protest against this dangerous decision of the government.

