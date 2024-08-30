Reject Plans to Oil and Gas Exploration in Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary: MP Gaurav Gogoi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Jorhat MP and deputy leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, expressed deep concern over the proposed drilling of an oil and gas exploration project by Vedanta in the eco-sensitive zone of the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary.

In a letter addressed to the Union Minister of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, the MP highlighted the critical habitat for endangered Hoolock Gibbon within the sanctuary and questioned the Assam Wildlife Department’s recommendation to grant forest clearance, even with conditions.

In the letter, Gogoi said, “I am writing to you to express my deep concern about the proposed oil and gas exploration project by Vedanta in the eco-sensitive zone of the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in my parliamentary constituency Jorhat, in Assam. As you know, this sanctuary is a critical habitat for the endangered Hoolock Gibbon. The Assam Wildlife Department’s recommendation to grant forest clearance for the project, even with conditions, is deeply troubling. While I understand the potential economic benefits of the project, these cannot come at the expense of our natural heritage and endangered wildlife. The Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary is home to a unique and irreplaceable ecosystem. The project’s potential impact on this ecosystem, including deforestation and pollution, is simply too great. I implore you to prioritise the protection of this vital wildlife sanctuary and explore alternative solutions that do not harm the environment.”

Also read: Assam: Gaurav Gogoi Meets Railway Board Chief, Demands Resumption Of Pre-COVID Trains (sentinelassam.com)