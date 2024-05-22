Assam: SFM appeals to public to spread awareness about pre-eclampsia

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: World Preeclampsia Day, observed on May 22, aims to raise awareness about pre-eclampsia, a pregnancy complication characterised by high blood pressure and potential damage to other organ systems, causing the deaths of pregnant women in large numbers almost every minute in the world. On World Preeclampsia Day, the Society of Foetal Medicine (SFM) takes a pledge and urges healthcare professionals and society to stay informed about the latest research and advancements in the diagnosis and management of preeclampsia. Additionally, they encouraged policymakers to support initiatives that enhance maternal healthcare services and ensure that all women have access to quality prenatal care. This day highlights the importance of early detection and proper management of the condition to ensure the health and safety of both mothers and babies.

Apurba Bhattacharyya, President of SFM Northeast Chapter, said that the significance of World Preeclampsia Day lies in its focus on educating expectant mothers, healthcare providers, and the public about the risks associated with preeclampsia. By increasing awareness, the goal is to encourage regular prenatal check-ups, early diagnosis, and appropriate treatment to mitigate the adverse effects of this condition.

"Preeclampsia affects approximately 5-8% of pregnancies worldwide and is a leading cause of maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality. It can develop suddenly, typically after the 20th week of pregnancy, and if left untreated, it can lead to serious, even fatal, complications for both the mother and the baby. Symptoms of preeclampsia may include high blood pressure, protein in the urine, severe headaches, changes in vision, and upper abdominal pain. It is crucial for pregnant women to attend all prenatal appointments and communicate any unusual symptoms to their healthcare provider promptly," mentioned Apurba Bhattacharyya, adding that "by walking together, we can prevent the sufferings of mothers and babies affected by preeclampsia."

