20 High- Protein Vegetarian Foods: Protein Rich Foods To Power Your Diet

In a global context where protein is frequently associated with meat, it's common to underestimate the wealth of plant-based alternatives brimming with protein. India, renowned for its vegetarianism which is deeply rooted in culture and tradition, presents an array of high protein vegetarian foods.
Ranging from lentils and legumes to dairy items and nuts, the Indian culinary landscape offers abundant and delectable choices for individuals aiming to enhance their protein consumption within a vegetarian dietary framework.
Whether you're looking to build muscle, support weight loss, or simply enhance your overall health, incorporating high-protein vegetarian foods into your diet can provide the nutritional boost you need.
In this article, we have curated a list of 20 such high protein vegetarian foods, integral to Indian cuisine, and vital for ensuring a well-rounded and protein-rich diet. Some of these also include high protein vegan foods for muscle building-
High- Protein Vegetarian foods in India:
Incorporating high-protein vegetarian foods into your diet is essential for meeting your nutritional needs and maintaining overall health. With a diverse range of protein-rich options available in Indian cuisine, vegetarians can enjoy delicious and nutritious meals while supporting their protein intake.
Lentils (Dal): Lentils are a staple in Indian cuisine, offering an excellent source of protein, fiber, and essential nutrients. Every cup of lentils provides approximately 18 grams of protein, rendering it a superb vegetarian protein source.
Moreover, lentils offer a considerable amount of fiber, contributing to the promotion of beneficial gut bacteria. From masoor dal to chana dal, incorporating different varieties of lentils into your meals adds diversity and nutritional value.
Chickpeas (Chana): Chickpeas are a versatile legume rich in protein, making them a popular choice for vegetarian dishes like chana masala, hummus, and falafel. Enjoy them in curries, salads, or roasted as a crunchy snack.
Paneer: One of the best sources of high protein vegetarian foods in India is Paneer. Paneer, a fresh cheese made from milk, is a powerhouse of protein and calcium. Add paneer to stir-fries, gravies, or grill it with vegetables for a protein-packed meal.
Palak paneer, paneer tikka, shahi paneer, paneer sandwich and paneer wrap are some ways to enjoy it.
Soybeans: Soybeans are a complete source of protein, containing all nine essential amino acids. Enjoy soybeans as tofu, tempeh, soy milk, or edamame for a nutritious boost. It is also an amazing high protein vegan food for muscle building.
Corn: Another high- protein vegetarian food is corn. Sweet corn, particularly delightful when boiled, steamed, or roasted with a generous layer of butter, offers a tasty snack option. In every 100-gram serving, sweet corn provides 3.3 grams of protein, minimal fat, and no cholesterol.
Moong Beans (Green Gram): Moong beans are low in calories and high in protein, making them a nutritious addition to vegetarian diets. Enjoy moong dal soup, sprouted moong salad, or moong bean curry for a protein-packed meal.
Spinach (Palak): Another major source of high- protein vegetarian food is spinach which is also in iron. Include spinach in your diet through dishes like saag (stir fried spinach), palak paneer, spinach dal, or spinach salad for a nutrient boost.
Black Beans (Kala Chana): Black beans are a nutrient-dense legume packed with protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Cook them into spicy black bean curry, salads, or soups for a protein-rich meal.
Sprouts: Sprouts are a nutrient-dense food rich in protein, vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. Enjoy sprouts in salads, sandwiches, or stir-fries for a nutritious and crunchy addition to your meals.
Quinoa: Though not native to India, quinoa has gained popularity for its high protein content and versatility. Use quinoa as a substitute for rice or add it to salads, soups, and stir-fries for a protein-rich meal.
Peanuts (Mungfali): Peanuts are an excellent source of plant-based protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants. Enjoy peanuts as a snack, or add them to salads, curries, and stir-fries for extra protein.
Seitan: Seitan, also known as wheat gluten, is a plant-based protein made from gluten, the main protein in wheat. It has a meat-like texture and is an excellent high protein vegan food for muscle building diets.
Tofu: Tofu, made from soy milk, is a versatile plant-based protein that can be used in various dishes. Although, it is not as popular in Indian cuisine, you can incorporate tofu into stir-fries, curries, salads, or sandwiches for a protein-packed meal.
Bengal Gram (Chana Dal): Bengal gram, or chana dal, is a nutritious legume rich in protein, fiber, and minerals. Cook chana dal into soups, curries, or salads for a protein-packed meal.
Split Peas (Tuar Dal): Split peas are a rich source of plant-based protein, fiber, and essential nutrients. Enjoy tuar dal as a comforting soup, curry, or stew for a nutritious and filling meal.
Almonds (Badam): Almonds are a nutrient-dense nut rich in protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants. Enjoy almonds as a snack, or add them to oatmeal, yogurt, or salads for extra protein and crunch.
Chia Seeds: Chia seeds are a plant-based protein powerhouse, packed with fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. Sprinkle chia seeds on yogurt, smoothies, or salads for a protein and nutrient boost.
Green peas: One cup of these vibrant green legumes provides nearly 9 grams of protein. Alongside their protein content, they are abundant in vitamins A, K, and C, as well as various minerals and a substantial amount of fiber. Incorporating green peas into your daily vegetarian diet can easily fulfil your body's additional protein needs.
Amaranth (Rajgira): Amaranth is a gluten-free pseudo-cereal that offers a complete protein profile. Use amaranth flour to make rotis, pancakes, or porridge for a protein-packed meal.
Pumpkin Seeds (Kaddu Ke Beej): A fun source of high protein vegetarian food is pumpkin seeds. They are a nutrient-dense snack rich in protein, healthy fats, and minerals like zinc and magnesium. Enjoy pumpkin seeds as a crunchy topping for salads, soups, or yogurt.
Frequently Asked Questions
A. Which veg food has highest protein?
- Among vegetarian foods, legumes such as lentils, chickpeas, and black beans typically have the highest protein content.
B. What vegetable is highest in protein?
- Chickpeas, corn, spinach, artichoke hearts, and edamame are among the vegetables with the highest protein content.
C. How to get 120g protein a day as a vegetarian?
- To achieve 120g of protein daily as a vegetarian, include protein-rich foods like legumes, tofu, tempeh, nuts, seeds, and dairy or plant-based protein sources at each meal, while also considering protein-rich snacks and incorporating protein supplements if needed.
D. How can vegetarians get 100g of protein a day?
- Vegetarians can reach 100g of daily protein intake by including protein-rich foods like lentils, chickpeas, tofu, quinoa, Greek yogurt, nuts, seeds, and plant-based protein supplements in their meals and snacks, ensuring a diverse and balanced diet to meet their nutritional needs.