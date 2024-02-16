Assam: Shab-e-Barat to be observed on February 25

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Shab-e-Barat will be observed on February 25, said the Central Hilal Committee, Assam. The president of the Committee, Maulana Fakhruddin Ahmed Kasimi, said that the first moon of the month of Sha'ban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar, is visible. February 25 coincides with the 15th night of the month of Sha'ban.

Muslims believe that on this night, Allah grants forgiveness for sins and answers duas (prayers). They also believe that Allah decides the fate of every creature on earth for the next year on this night. This encourages Muslims to pray and ask for forgiveness on this night. Many Muslims celebrate Shab-e-Barat, also called the Night of Atonement, by spending the night in worship, either individually in their homes or collectively in the mosques in night prayers. People also offer prayers to their ancestors who have left this world.

