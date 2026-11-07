Assam: Shiksha Setu Axom app to remain unavailable from November 7 to 11

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Shiksha Setu Axom application will remain temporarily unavailable from the evening of November 7 to November 11, 2026, owing to a scheduled data migration to a new server as part of the ongoing infrastructure upgradation.

According to an official notice issued by Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA), all services available through the application will remain non-functional during this period. These include attendance marking and other related activities used by schools, teachers and education department officials.

The server migration is being undertaken to upgrade the system infrastructure and improve the application's operational framework.

The notice stated that normal services of the Shiksha Setu Axom application are expected to resume from November 12, 2026.

All concerned officials, heads of institutions, teachers and other stakeholders have been requested to take note of the scheduled downtime and make necessary arrangements accordingly.

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