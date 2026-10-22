Samagra Shiksha, Assam sets December 31 deadline for school uniform supply

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has issued guidelines for the procurement of free school uniforms for students of Classes I to VIII in government and provincialised lower primary (LP), upper primary (UP) and composite schools for the 2027-28 academic year, setting December 31, 2026, as the deadline for completing the supply of uniforms to schools.

According to the proposed timeline schedule for the financial year 2026-27, the distribution of uniforms to all eligible students is scheduled to be completed on April 1, 2027, while the final monitoring and confirmation of distribution must be completed by April 5.

The guidelines have been circulated to District Mission Coordinators of Samagra Shiksha, inspectors of schools, district elementary education officers and deputy inspectors of schools across Assam. The authorities have been directed to ensure that the guidelines reach block offices and all concerned schools and are implemented strictly within the prescribed timelines.

As part of the preparatory process, orientation programmes for district and block officials, head teachers and accounts personnel are to be conducted within two days of the issuance of the guidelines. Cluster-level orientation for head teachers on quotation, tendering, comparative statements and procurement procedures must be completed within five days. Quality Control Committees are also to be constituted at the district, block and school levels within five days.

School Management Committees (SMCs) and School Management and Development Committees (SMDCs) have been asked to finalise student-wise measurements and prepare size-wise requirements and quantities.

Upon receipt of the uniforms, head teachers and the SMCs/SMDCs must verify the quantity, sizes, colours and specifications.