Assam: Shorjun Hanse appointed as new in-charge General Secretary of AASU

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Following Sankor Jyoti Baruah’s resignation, Shorjun Hanse has been appointed as the new in-charge General Secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

On Wednesday, according to sources, the decision was taken during the executive meeting of AASU at Gauhati University campus office. Previously, Hanse held the post of Assistant General Secretary of the AASU.

Earlier, Baruah announced that he had decided to take relief from the All Assam Students’ Union General Secretary position. Baruah had stepped down from union’s primary membership after harassment allegations were leveled against him.

Baruah faced allegations of physical and emotional abuse and false marriage promises from a student of University Law College, Gauhati University. The serious accusations sparked widespread outrage.

