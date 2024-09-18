Assam: Shankar Jyoti Baruah Resigns from AASU Primary Membership

GUWAHATI: Student leader Shankar Jyoti Baruah quit his primary membership of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU).

In a letter submitted to the central leadership of the AASU, Baruah stated that it was in connection with his resignation from the primary membership in the union. The letter precedes the Central Executive Committee of AASU, scheduled for the coming days.

The letter read, "Through this letter, I am informing you about my resignation from the primary membership of AASU.".

Earlier, Baruah announced that he has decided to quit the All Assam Students' Union General Secretary's position.

Baruah stated that this decision to quit as a General Secretary is purely a personal decision, and so said Shankar Jyoti Baruah.

On the latest controversy surrounding him, he said, the court would decide, but he is quitting the post of General Secretary in AASU. He writes in his social media today, "I'll send my release letter to the central committee shortly. I remain ever grateful to everyone for the support and cooperation extended to me till this moment.".

It all started when a student complained against Shankar Jyoti Baruah for promising to marry her, and physically as well emotionally abusing her apart from issuing life threats. The accusation brought massive discussions, and the issue was taken seriously by AASU that allowed Baruah to step down on his own.

Baruah admitted to having been in a relationship with the student sometime in the past but maintained that it had ended six months ago. He also got anticipatory bail because one can expect the case filed against him.