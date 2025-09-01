Assam showcases heritage and industry at World Expo in Japan

Guwahati: The Assam State Hall was inaugurated today at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, offering the world a glimpse of the state’s cultural heritage, tourism potential, and industrial growth.

The hall was inaugurated in the presence of JB Ekka, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department, Government of Assam.

The weeklong global exposition, organized by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), is being held from August 31 to September 6. India is participating through the Bharat (India) Pavilion, jointly set up by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

A high-level delegation from Assam, including Commissioner & Secretary (Tourism, Home & Political) Diganta Barah; Commissioner & Secretary (IPR, P&S) and MD, ATDC Kumar Padmapani Bora; Commissioner, Industries & Commerce and MD, AIDC, Megh Nidhi Dahal; Joint Director, Industries & Commerce, Santanu Deuri, along with senior AIDC officials, is representing the state.

Entrepreneurs from Assam, such as Golden Threads and MJI Group, are also showcasing premium handloom, handicraft items, fragrances, and traditional flavors, which have received encouraging responses from international visitors.

The Assam State Hall attracted significant footfall on its opening day, with visitors from multiple countries exploring its exhibits. To add cultural vibrancy, the Department of Cultural Affairs organized a performance at the India Pavilion, where a 10-member troupe led by renowned artist Ranjit Gogoi presented traditional folk dances including Bihu, Bodo, Xatriya, Tiwa, among others. The showcase drew loud applause from the global audience, stated a press release.

