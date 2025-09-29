Assam: Siddharth Sharma has no links with BJP, clarifies BJYM

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Assam Pradesh, has issued a clarification dismissing social media claims that Siddharth Sharma, former manager of the late musical icon Zubeen Garg, is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

State BJYM president Rakesh Das said Sharma neither extended cooperation to BJP activities nor attended any party programmes during the period when he was given certain responsibilities. He further clarified that Sharma does not currently hold any position or membership in the party. “Since he is not a primary member or office bearer, the question of disciplinary action or expulsion does not arise,” Das stated.

