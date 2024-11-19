Assam: Singer Zubeen Garg to be conferred with Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Award

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Renowned singer Zubeen Garg’s birthday turned even more special today, thanks to the Beltola Bohagi Utsav Celebration Committee. Acknowledging his outstanding and long-standing contributions to Assam’s social and cultural spheres, the committee extended their birthday wishes to the artiste and announced that he would be conferred the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Award for the year 2025.

At a press conference held today at 11 am in the indoor hall of Beltola Purbarun Sangha, Sanjay Goswami, the General Secretary of the Beltola Bohagi Utsav Celebration Committee, announced the award. Speaking to the media, he stated that Zubeen Garg has made significant contributions to the cultural landscape of Assam.

