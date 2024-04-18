Assam: Sirushri Saikia from Dhemaji named Bihu Samragi 2024

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Bihu celebrations at the 73rd Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani came to an end, and the Bihu Samragi 2024 title was given to Sirushri Saikia from Dhemaji. She was chosen as the winner out of seven contenders for the title.

Bihu Samragi, 2023 Pratiksha Rani Borgohain gave away the tiara to Sirushri Saikia in a beautiful event. Apart from the crown, she also received the Bihu Samragi sceptre, Rs 1 lakh in cash, a 10-gram gold coin, a trophy, a certificate, a TV set, a fridge, a washing machine, and an offer letter from the Nemcare Hospital, along with other gifts.

Alongside, the Bihu Rani title was bagged by Pahari Buragohain from Dhemaji. She received the silver crown, Rs 51,000 in cash, a trophy, a certificate, a 5-gram gold coin, and a gift hamper. Rituparna Das from Dibrugarh bagged the Bihu Konwari. She received Rs 31,000 in cash, a trophy, a 5-gram gold coin, a certificate, and a gift hamper.

Similarly, Chiranjib Barman was named the Best Dhuliya and was presented Rs 10,000 as a cash prize. Jadumoni Gogoi was named the Best Flutist and presented with a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

