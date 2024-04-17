Assam Election: PM Modi Celebrates Bihu, Reflects on Leadership Journey

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to a large gathering in Nalbari district of Assam where he wished everyone a happy Bohag Bihu and highlighted the importance of Ram Navami.

Modi also talked about his leadership journey, saying that in 2014, he came with hope, in 2019 with trust, and now in 2024, he comes with a guarantee to fulfill promises.

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi revealed the BJP’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) on the occasion of Bohag Bihu, restating the party’s dedication to inclusive growth with the motto “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Together with all, Development for all).