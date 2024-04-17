Assam Election: PM Modi Celebrates Bihu, Reflects on Leadership Journey

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to a large gathering in Nalbari district of Assam where he wished everyone a happy Bohag Bihu and highlighted the importance of Ram Navami.
Modi also talked about his leadership journey, saying that in 2014, he came with hope, in 2019 with trust, and now in 2024, he comes with a guarantee to fulfill promises.
During his speech, Prime Minister Modi revealed the BJP’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) on the occasion of Bohag Bihu, restating the party’s dedication to inclusive growth with the motto “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Together with all, Development for all).
He ensured that the government’s schemes under the NDA are fair and aimed at benefitting all segments of society without any discrimination.
The NDA has promised to build 30 million new homes for the poor in the next five years. They also aim to ensure fair distribution of benefits and continue providing free foods rations.
With chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' in the background, Prime Minister Modi talked about the 'Surya Tilak' ritual performed on Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, which he described as a significant moment in the country's spiritual journey.
He also highlighted the government's commitment to farmers' welfare, mentioning the increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for kharif crops and the financial support given through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.
PM Modi emphasized the positive changes in the Northeast under BJP rule, comparing it to the Congress's history of supporting separatism. He also pointed out legislative accomplishments like the laws against triple talaq, which empower Muslim women and their families.
During his speech, PM Modi commended Assam for its diverse wildlife and cultural traditions. He promised to increase the state's visibility on the global tourism stage.
The PM also praised the BJP for its work in conserving and promoting Assam's culture, highlighting projects such as the Kamakhya corridor and the celebration of Lachit Borphukan's birth anniversary.
Lastly, PM Modi urged voters to support the BJP in the upcoming elections, encouraging them to surpass previous voter turnout records and help in building a developed India.
