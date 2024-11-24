Assam: SITA vice chief visits Kanai Barasi Bowa archaeological site

GUWAHATI: The vice-chairman Narayan Chandra Borkataky of State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), Assam, attended the programme of World Heritage Week at the archaeological site of Kanai Barasi Bowa Rock Inscription at North Guwahati, Kamrup district, as the chief guest on Saturday on the occasion of the World Heritage Week celebration. The awareness meeting was jointly organized by the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam, and the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department in association with the District Administration, Kamrup.

Addressing a largely attended meeting, the vice-chairman said that we are proud of our nation because of its cultural and archaeological heritage. He also mentioned that it is our utmost duty to conserve the heritage sites of Assam and spoke at length about preservation and accessibility of cultural heritage, which have become essential with the rapid advancements of globalization and modernization endeavours constantly threatening historical artefacts and sites across the world. He also stressed the importance of creating awareness amongst the people for the protection and preservation of the rich cultural heritage of Assam for the next generation. He also mentioned that he would give utmost support from SITA, Assam, in conserving and preserving the heritage of Assam.

The awareness meeting aimed at preserving and protecting heritage was organized as part of World Heritage Week and was also attended by Deba Kumar Mishra, District Commissioner, along with other dignitaries, stated a press release.

