Assam: SITA Vice Chairman Narayan Chandra Borkataky visits Nalbari, Reviews Goat Farming Project

Nalbari: Vice-Chairman Narayan Chandra Borkataky of State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), Assam, visited Nalbari on Wednesday to review the ongoing project on ‘Integrated Approaches for Employment Empowerment Adopting Scientific Organised Goat Farming for Livelihood Enhancement’ in Assam. The project was funded by the State innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), Assam and is being implemented by Goat Research Station, Byrnihat under Director of Research (Vety), Assam Agriculture University in collaboration with Anajori Development Society.

The aim of the project is uplift of socio-economic conditions and economic empowerment of rural women; awareness generation and skill upgrade of women farming community, special focus on goats; establishment of village level knowledge sharing centres for dissemination of technology and capacity building of women farmers for undertaking goat farming as profitable business enterprise.

Vice Chairman addressing the gathering said that the project will not only empower the women but it will also empower the society, nation and its families. He hopes that the project will also uplift the socio-economic conditions along with empowerment of rural women and urged the women to become more self-reliant through scientific goat rearing through this project. The programme discussed the need for economic empowerment of women in rearing indigenous improved breeds of goats, the need for vaccination of goats, production of certified Assam Hill breeds of improved breeds and scientific methods.

The meeting was attended by about 150 entrepreneurial women and men from Nalbari district along with Dr. Deepak Bhuyan,Chief Scientist of Assam Agricultural University, SITA ADO, DS Hazari, Dr. Prasanta Pathak, Chief Scientist of Nalbari Agricultural Science Centre. The programme was chaired by Anajori Development Committee President Matiur Rahman.

After the meeting, the Vice-Chairman along with the officials and members of Anajori Development Society visited the goat rearing of the beneficiaries in Balitara village and visited the model goat farm in Guwakuchi village, stated a press release.

