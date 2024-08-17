National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati retains 12th position in NIRF 2024 ranking

Rangia: NIPER, Guwahati retains 12th position in NIRF 2024 ranking under Pharmacy category. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati has retained 12th position in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) under Pharmacy Category this year. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Government of India, released the 9th edition of NIRF Rankings results on 12th August 2024.

Elated with the achievement, Dr. USN Murty, Director NIPER Guwahati, said, “Retaining our position in the NIRF rankings is a testament to the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of the entire NIPER Guwahati community, including faculty, students, staff, our alumni as well as all our stakeholders. This consistent performance underscores our commitment to excellence in education, pioneering research, and meaningful innovation. It is a testament that we are on the right path, and we see forward to improve further and be a leader in the Pharmaceutical research and education sector not in just Northeast India but in the country as well.” Dr. Murty also congratulated the faculty, staff, students and other stakeholders of the institute.

