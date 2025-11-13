Assam: Skill-based subjects with ITIs and polytechnics now in classes IX to XII

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Bamunimaidam, has announced a major reform in secondary education by introducing skill-based subjects in partnership with nearby Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Polytechnics across the state.

The decision, approved during a meeting chaired by the Education Minister on August 26, 2025, aimed to provide students from classes IX to XII with practical vocational experience starting from the 2026–27 academic session. The move was designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry-oriented skills, ensuring students gain exposure to hands-on training in diverse technical and professional fields.

As per the new plan, schools will be linked with ITIs and Polytechnics for subjects, including Artificial Intelligence, Agricultural Engineering Technology, Electrical Mechanics, Automotive, Beauty and Wellness, Computer Science, Media and Entertainment, Office Management, Food Processing, Telecom, Power, Mechanical Engineering, and Wood Craft, among others. Instructors from ITIs and Polytechnics will supervise both theoretical and practical lessons, assess laboratory readiness, train teachers, and conduct practical examinations. Where schools lack laboratory infrastructure, students will be permitted to use the facilities of nearby ITIs or Polytechnics.

To recognize their contribution, ITI and Polytechnic instructors will receive an honorarium of Rs 75 per student for institutions located within 20 kilometres, and Rs 100 per student for those beyond that distance, with a minimum remuneration of Rs 5,000 per institution. They will also be paid Rs 2,000 per school for serving as External Examiners during the final practical examinations. Successful students will receive a joint certificate of proficiency signed by the Controller of Examinations of ASSEB and the Principal of the concerned ITI or Polytechnic.

A dedicated online portal has been launched by ASSEB to facilitate the integration process, enabling institutions to register partnerships and submit instructor and banking details. Polytechnic and ITI heads have been directed to commence coordination immediately by identifying nearby schools within a 40–50 kilometre radius.

