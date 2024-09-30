Assam: SKOCH for social award assistance to P&RD Department

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Commissionerate of Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD), Assam, has been recognised by SKOCH Award 2024 under the GOLD category for the effective implementation of various social assistance programme in the state by India's leading consulting firm, SKOCH Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. The SKOCH Awards are founded on driving positive socio-economic change by honouring individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to society and governance, demonstrating outstanding leadership in fostering impactful transformations.

Dr. Jayanta Kumar Goswami, Additional Commissioner; Basabi Thakuria, Joint Commissioner; and Dinab Jyoti Borah, State Programme Manager of Panchayat and Rural Development, received the award on behalf of the department in Delhi and offered sincere gratitude to SKOCH Group for this recognition.

Under the Social Assistance Programme, the Panchayat and Rural Development Department is providing pensions and other financial assistance to the destitute section of the society of the state. Currently, the department is providing pension benefits to more than 20 lakh beneficiaries across the three pension schemes under the National Social Assistance Programme, namely the National Old Age Pension Scheme, the National Widow Pension Scheme, the National Disability Pension Scheme, and the state flagship scheme Swahid Kushal Konwar Sarbjanin Bhriddha Pension Achoni. Further, as per the decision of the Cabinet, the P&RD Department is disbursing the pension benefits across all these schemes by 10th every month.

