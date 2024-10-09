Assam Smart Street Project: Over 11,000 Energy-Efficient LED Lights Set To Illuminate Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to unveil the first phase of the Smart Street Lighting Project with Centralized Control and Monitoring Systems (CCMS) in Guwahati today.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at Nandi Mikir Primary School, Chachal, Guwahati in the presence of Ashok Singhal, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Mrigen Sarania, Mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

The project, under which over 11,000 energy-efficient LED street lights will be installed, aims to provide a safer, smarter and more sustainable street lighting system.

The total cost of the project stands at Rs 83.96 crore and is expected to illuminate the city while reducing energy consumption and provide an aesthetic look to the streets of Guwahati.