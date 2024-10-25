Assam: Smugglers on the Run, Four Cows Rescued from Khetri

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: A dramatic and unusual incident unfolded on Wednesday night near Khetri Police Station, where four cows were rescued from a Renault Triber after crashing off the road. The East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Khetri PS swiftly responded to the situation, rescuing the cows and preventing potential harm to both the animals and the public. However, the smuggler, who drove the vehicle, remains at large and is currently under investigation. Authorities are working to apprehend the smuggler and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Also Read: Assam: Doomdooma Police Seize Two Trucks Illegally Transporting 58 Cows