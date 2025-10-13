Assam: SNID launched in state, including Kamrup (Metro)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sub-National Immunization Day (SNID) campaign began on Sunday across 26 districts of Assam, targeting children up to five years of age to ensure that no child is left out from receiving the polio vaccine. The state-level ceremonial launch was held at the Khanapara State Ayushman Arogya Mandir in the Kamrup Metropolitan district. Out of a total of 3,686,597 children targeted across Assam, Kamrup Metropolitan (M) district aimed to immunize 199,621 children with the polio vaccine. A total of 798 immunization booths were set up across the district, and health workers also visited households to ensure no child was missed during the campaign. The Health Department, District Administration, and National Health Mission (NHM) coordinated all arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme. Public awareness activities, including banners, posters, and miking campaigns, were carried out across the district to encourage participation.

