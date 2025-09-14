Udalguri holds Task Force meeting to gear up for Sub-National Immunization Day

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A District Task Force meeting on Sub-National Immunization Day was convened on Saturday at the conference hall of the Udalguri Deputy Commissioner’s office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Pulak Patgiri.

The meeting deliberated on the polio immunization programme to be conducted across the district from October 12 to October 14 under the initiative of the Assam Health and Family Welfare Department. On October 12, oral polio vaccines will be administered to children below five years of age through 645 booths set up at health centres, sub-centres, bus stands, markets, and other public places.

Health workers will then conduct a door-to-door campaign over the following two days to ensure full coverage. The programme aims to vaccinate 1,06,682 children under the age of five in Udalguri district.

Among those present at the meeting were Additional Deputy Commissioner Sarfraj Haque, Assistant Commissioner Kranti Devi, Joint Director of Health Services Dr. Kumud Chandra Das, Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mukhtar Hussain, District Immunization Officer Dr. Ajanta Bordoloi, Anil Kumar Deka, and District Programme Manager of the National Health Mission Basil Toppo.

District Social Welfare Officer Dhiraj Talukdar and School Inspector Bhaben Deuri also attended the meeting and assured that their respective departments would extend full cooperation to the Health Department in making the programme a success, as in previous years.

