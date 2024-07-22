Assam: Social worker Nilima Kakoty passes away in Guwahati city

GUWAHATI: Noted social worker Nilima Kakoty of Uzan Bazar passed away on July 20 at her elder daughter's residence at Beltola in Guwahati. She leaves behind two daughters, three grandchildren, and one great-grandson, besides a host of other relatives.

Nilima Kakoty was involved in various social activities. She was the former president of Assam Pradeshik Mahila Samitee, president of the Asom Sishu Kalyan Sadan and later its adviser, member of the Indian Council for Child Welfare, secretary and president of Barowari Mahila Silpanusthan, and an active member of the India Red Cross Society. She started a legal aid cell for women in 1986, along with a few lawyers. Besides these, she was also a counsellor for the family court for many years. In 2021, she was awarded the Sarvodaya Award, named after Amolprava Das.

