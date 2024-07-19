Leading Social Worker Ratan Bikash Dutta, Owner of Historic Dutta Tea Stall, Passes Away at 70

DOOMDOOMA: Ratan Bikash Dutta (70), owner of Dutta Tea Stall (Estd. 1943) and a small tea grower, died suddenly on his way to Gopinath Bardoloi Civil hospital, Tinsukia on Tuesday evening. He was 70 and is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

As per reports, he went to Tinsukia along with four other members of Lotus Academy Management Committee for an urgent work and had lunch late afternoon in a wayside Dhaba while returning home. He suddenly fell sick while coming out of the Dhaba around 4:22 pm and was immediately taken to Tinsukia GNB Civil hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

At the time of death, Ratan Bikash Dutta was the secretary of Lotus Academy - a CBSE affiliated institution of repute - which he nurtured since its inception. He was loved and respected by all because of his amiable nature. He shared his time between business and social work in a balanced manner.

He was one of the founder members of the Doomdooma Anchalik Chatra Santha, a former member of Assam Gana Parishad (AGP), member of traditional Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natyamandir Samiti, Doomdooma Sakha Sahitya Sabha, president, School Management and Development Committee, Doomdooma Bangiya Vidyalaya, president, Doomdooma Bangiya Durgabari, member of Lions club of Doomdooma Tea City - to name a few. His death cast a pall of gloom and was widely mourned by others. His cremation took place at Doomdooma Smashan Ghat on Wednesday.

