Assam: Sonapur Police arrested drugs peddler; heroin and vehicle seized

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Sonapur Police carried out a raid at a hideout in Jugdol near the Toll Gate and arrested a suspected drugs peddler, officials said. The accused has been identified as Nizam Ali (29), a resident of Sonapur. During the operation, police recovered one soap box containing heroin weighing 12.06 grams from his possession. Officials also seized an Alto car bearing registration number AS23AF5646, which was allegedly being used in connection with the illicit activities. Police said legal action has been initiated and further investigation is underway to trace links in the drug network.

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