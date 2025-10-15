Assam: Sonapur turns into ‘Zubeen Dham’ as fans pay tribute

Grand memorial on October 19

GUWAHATI: Nearly a month after the untimely demise of Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg, the wave of grief and love for the legendary singer continued to sweep across the state. His cremation site at Kamarkuchi in Sonapur, once a serene corner by the hills, has now transformed into a place of pilgrimage — fondly christened “Zubeen Dham” by his countless admirers.

From early morning till late evening, people of all ages — children, youth, and the elderly — visited the site to pay homage to the artiste whose music became the soul of modern Assamese identity. The cremation ground glowed each evening under the soft radiance of diyas and candles, echoing with bhajans, naam-kirtans, and the hum of Zubeen’s timeless melodies.

Visitors described the site as a place where music, devotion, and memory merged — not just a space of mourning, but one that reflected Assam’s collective unity and love. Construction work had already begun to develop the site into a more permanent memorial, as fans urged for a well-constructed and peaceful space where admirers could pay their respects and celebrate his legacy.

Amid the emotion, the demand for justice continued to resonate among devotees. Many appealed for a swift investigation and strict punishment for those responsible for the singer’s death. “From day one, people have been coming here without fail. This place has become a temple of love and devotion,” said one grieving fan. “But we also demand justice within ten days. The culprits must face punishment.”

Meanwhile, preparations were underway for a grand memorial programme on October 19, marking one month since the iconic artiste’s passing. Thousands of admirers from across Assam were expected to gather at the Kamarkuchi cremation site to honour Zubeen Garg’s life and contribution to Assamese culture.

The day-long tribute would include devotional hymns by nearly 2,000 devotees and a mesmerizing performance by over 100 flautists, symbolizing harmony and remembrance through music. As dusk fell, a traditional Bhaona was scheduled to be performed — blending spirituality and culture in a fitting celebration of Zubeen’s artistic and humanitarian legacy.

Even in death, Zubeen Garg continued to unite Assam through melody and memory. His resting place in Sonapur now stood as sacred ground — where every prayer, every diya, and every song kept alive the eternal rhythm of the man who gave music a heart in Assam.

