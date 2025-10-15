Zubeen Garg death probe: Singapore seeks details of visiting police team

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Among the prominent citizens invited by the SIT probing Zubeen’s death to a special meeting to share updates on the case, only six of the 15 invitees were present. Those present included senior journalist Atanu Bhuyan, who disclosed after the meeting that Singapore has sought details of the visiting team from Assam Police to gather details and the scope of the investigation.

The SIT assured the six attendees that a strong charge sheet will be filed in court so that the guilty will not escape punishment.

Apart from SIT chief Munna Prasad Gupta, those present at the meeting included prominent people from various fields, like veteran actor Pranjal Saikia, Dr Hitesh Baruah, Dr Subhra Kinkor Goswami, and senior journalists Sanjiv Phukan, Atanu Bhuyan and Shibanu Borah.

Speaking after the meeting, renowned Assamese actor Pranjal Saikia stated that over 50 individuals have already provided statements in the case. He added that the SIT is targeting the filing of a strong charge sheet within 90 days and emphasized that no guilty party will be allowed to go free.

Saikia also confirmed that three Assamese expatriates from Singapore are scheduled to appear before the SIT tomorrow to give statements.

Senior journalist Atanu Bhuyan, another attendee, said that around 90% of the facts related to the case have already been shared with the media, while only a few new details were noted during today’s discussion.

Bhuyan clarified that the post-mortem report will not be shared with the attendees. However, he disclosed a significant development in the case, revealing that the SIT has come across alleged financial irregularities involving Shyamkanu Mahanta, for which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is expected to conduct a separate probe.

Regarding the international aspect of the investigation, Bhuyan said the SIT informed them that it had received an email earlier today from Singapore authorities through the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting details of the Assam Police officials who will travel to Singapore in connection with the case.

The SIT also stated that it has gathered leads related to Zubeen Garg’s final hours, especially as to how he reached the yacht, where he was the night before his death, and the circumstances surrounding the incident. However, no detailed findings were shared publicly.

Atanu Bhuyan further informed that the group of senior journalists and intellectuals had suggested that the SIT appoint a nodal officer to coordinate regularly with journalists to prevent the spread of misinformation. He also mentioned that the group shared several recommendations with the SIT but refrained from making them public at this stage.

Meanwhile, the group clarified that the post-mortem report has neither been shared nor shown to any of the attendees. They emphasized that the investigation is proceeding strictly in accordance with legal procedures and assured that every necessary step is being taken to ensure a thorough and just probe into this high-profile case.

