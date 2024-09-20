Lakhimpur District Administration Unveils Draft Delimitation List for Gaon Panchayats, Anchalik Panchayats, and Zilla Parishads

LAKHIMPUR: Lakhimpur district administration disclosed the draft delimitation list for the district’s Gaon Panchayats (GP), Anchalik Panchayats (AP), and Zilla Parishads (ZP) during a press conference held on Tuesday evening. The press conference, organized at the District Rural Development Authority office, provided an overview of changes in the political boundaries of the GPs, APs and ZP constituencies ahead of the upcoming Panchayat election of the state.

Addressing the media persons, Lakhimpur District Commissioner in charge Kukila Gogoi, Chief Executive Officer of the Lakhimpur Zila Parishad Jitu Kumar Das expressed that there are 5 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in Lakhimpur district. They are 73 Bihpuria LAC, 74 Ranganadi LAC, 75 in Naobaicha LAC, 76 Lakhimpur LAC and 77 Dhakuakhana LAC. The total number of Zilla Parishad Constituency in Lakhimpur district covering the 5 LACs after delimitation is 19 while total number of Anchalik Panchayat after delimitation is 9. On the other hand, the total number of Gaon Panchayat after delimitation is 83. This delimitation aims to balance representation and ensure fair governance ahead of the Panchayat elections. The divisions at each level—GP, AP, and ZP—are designed to accommodate population changes and geographic factors, enhancing local governance.

Following the release of the draft delimitation, residents wishing to express concerns or provide suggestions about the new boundary divisions are invited to submit their objections, suggestions, or representations from September 18 to September 20. These submissions should be directed to the CEO of the Zilla Parishad or the Member Secretary of the District Delimitation Commission. The public hearings aim to ensure that the delimitation process is transparent and inclusive, providing an opportunity for citizens to engage in shaping the electoral framework. The feedback collected during this period will be crucial for finalizing the electoral boundaries before the upcoming elections.

However, designation of only two days for submission of claims and objections regarding the new boundaries of the GPs, APs and ZP constituencies has brewed resentment among the parties, organizations and individual. According to them, study of the boundaries of 83 GPs in a district in just three days is not possible and it will minimize the public participation in the process.

Also Read: Assam: Bhadrapodi Mohutsav held at Sri Sri Laiati Xatra in Barapujia, Morigaon

Also Watch: