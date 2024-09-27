Assam: SOP Issued for Smooth Celebration of Durga Puja in Kamrup (M) District

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In view of the smooth celebration of Saradiyo Durga Puja in the Kamrup (M) District, the District Disaster Management Authority has issued an SOP to be followed by the Durga Puja committees during the Puja period.

According to the SOP, there are 29 Dos and 8 Don’ts that are needed to be followed by the Durga Puja committees.

According to the SOP, the dos are, “1) Co-operate with the administrative machinery in implementation of all guidelines regarding safety and security. 2) Ensure complete safety of all temporary structures, electrical fittings, fire, etc. All Puja Committees to obtain NOC from PWD (B) for temporary structures, an electrical safety certificate from the Chief Electrical Advisor, and a fire safety certificate from F&ES before conduct of the puja. 3) A designated area should be kept clear for emergency evacuation. There should be separate entry and exit in the puja pandals. 4) Keep a medical team, including a doctor, ready to handle any emergency. 5) Appoint sufficient volunteers (both male and female) and brief them well in advance about their responsibilities in collaboration with local police. Provide easily distinguishable identity cards to all volunteers. 6) Inform the local police station well in advance of all programs and in case of any visit by any VIP/celebrity, etc. Strictly comply with all security guidelines. 7) Make adequate provision for firefighting in the Pandal. Keep firefighting arrangements like buckets with sand, fire extinguishers, etc. readily available. 8) Make provision for crowd management/control. Erect separate barricading, entry, and exit for males and females. 9) Ensure functionality of the public address system. Follow the rules of loud speaker use and noise pollution very carefully. 10) Make provision of adequate drinking water. 11) Maintain hygiene and cleanliness of the pandal and in its vicinity. 12) Proper cleaning of the area after the function is over. 13) Strongly discourage forceful collection of donation contributions which is illegal. 14) Submit a detailed list with the name and address of all office bearers and volunteers to the nearest police station in advance without fail. 15) Ensure peaceful observation of Durga Puja. 16) Keep the general area of Durga Puja pandal clear of all dangerous articles. 17) Ban the use of alcohol and psychotropic drugs/substances from the venues completely. 18) Ensure guarding of Puja pandal even when empty on security grounds. Provide accommodation or other logistic facilities to police personnel deputed for guarding the pandals. 19) Violation of any rules or regulations by any person shall reflect directly on you and your committees. 20) Please inform police at least seven days in advance in case you invite any VIP/high-risk dignitary to your Durga Puja and also meticulously follow instructions of the police in such a case. 21) Provide adequate illumination inside the Puja Pandal and its surrounding area, along with the provision of a generator set to ensure continuous power supply in case of power failure. 22) Open a ‘help desk’ that is to be manned 24x7 by the members/volunteers of the Puja committees. 23) Install sufficient CCTV cameras in and around puja pandal at strategic places in consultation with the local police station. 24) Follow the routes and directions given by the District/Police Administration for immersion of the Goddess Durga idols. 25) Ensure that safety, security, and festivity of the public are maintained at all costs. 26) For immersion, puja committees should take out their respective processions by 11 am without fail on the day of immersion. 27) The senior members of the puja committees should control revellers/devotees, particularly youngsters, from doing any improper activity. Members who cannot be controlled should be kept away from the procession. 28) Bursting of crackers, etc. during the immersion processing should be strictly avoided as it may cause serious accidents. 29) Instruct all workers, volunteers, and well-wishers regarding these guidelines.”

The SOP further stated the don’ts: “1) Do not set up puja pandals on any public thoroughfare. 2) Do not deface any public wall/property/natural objects with posters/banners. 3) Do not establish any office/kiosk etc. on public property. 4) Do not allow parking within 100 meters from your Pandals. 5) Do not hang flags, buntings, or posters in any public places. 6) Never use plastic bags, flags, banners, or posters in any public places. 7) Do not use loud speakers beyond 10.00pm to respect the right of privacy of citizens in general and students in particulars. 8) Do not use highly inflammable objects or items in decoration of the Pandals.”

The SOP also listed certain emergency contact numbers: District Administration Control Room: 03612733052/1077; Police Control Room: 03612464557, 2461556 and Dial-100; 3. Fire and Emergency Services Control Room: 03612737680, 2735933, 2735935, 9435960618; GMC Control Room: 8811007000, 7399003001, 7399003002, 7399003003, 7399003004; APDCL Control Room: 7086077374, 9954192104, 9954192105; and NDRF Control Room: 9435117246.

