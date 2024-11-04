Assam: SOP Spelt out for Universities and Colleges during Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Department of School Education, Assam, has spelt out a slew of activities for universities and colleges of the state during the Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah that was launched today. The Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah will conclude on November 9, 2024.

In an SOP (standard operating procedures), the department said that the Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah is an opportunity to celebrate the languages of Assam. It has requested all universities and colleges to strictly adhere to the linguistic sensibilities of the area and see that the sentiments of students are not hurt in any way.

The department has also requested universities and colleges to hold discussions on the evolution of Assamese and other languages of Assam, seminars and symposiums, and discussions on the phonology of Assamese and other languages of Assam, besides organising spelling contests to be organised amongst the students.

The department requested the educational institutions to hold seminar and lecture programmes on the history and development of Assamese literature and literature of other languages of Assam and discussion on the contemporary litterateurs of Assamese literature and other literature and languages of Assam. Importance should be given to organising reading sessions of contemporary dramas, poetry, short stories, and so on.

The department further said that the educational institutions of the state should organise and help students to perform skills, street plays, and one-act plays or extracts from the celebrated and popular dramas written in the Assamese language and other languages of Assam.

It also requested the institutions to encourage and inspire students to write on the significance of local language on social media, besides a special social media campaign and organising letter writing programmes amongst the students to thank the Prime Minister of India for conferring the status of classical language on Assamese.

