Assam: South-west Guwahati water supply project progressing at snail’s pace

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) persists in its efforts to bring hope through substantial progress on the South West Guwahati water supply project. Initiated in 2020 by former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the project's first phase, executed by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), marks a significant step towards addressing the city's water woes.

"The ambitious project sets out to provide water to approximately 30,000 households across four district metering areas (DMAs) within the Kamakhya distribution zone and will be completed by September 2025," said a Guwahati Jal Board official to The Sentinel. "The project will encompass a vast coverage area from Bhutnath to Maligaon Chariali, including several key localities such as Kamakhya Hill's foothills, Kalipur, and Pandu. The project aims to extend its reach to areas till Azara," the official added.

Originally estimated at Rs 398.48 crore in the detailed project report (DPR) submitted to the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD) in 2007, funding constraints under JNNURM led to a reduced allocation of Rs 280.94 crore in 2008. Despite initial setbacks, the project persevered, albeit facing hurdles such as contractor issues and bureaucratic procedures.

Transitioning from GMDA to GJB's oversight, the project encountered delays, with only 1.39% of the work completed despite an expenditure of Rs 377.98 crore. The task of laying pipelines, necessitating permissions from multiple authorities including the district administration, city traffic police, and Public Works Department (PWD), added layers of complexity to the endeavour.

"The pipe-laying work is a major task, as the department needs to get permission from the district administration, city traffic police, and PWD," an official from the Jal Board said.

GJB pressed forward, awarding the project contract to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to expedite progress. The first phase targets 14 DMAs, entailing the installation of 84 km of ductile iron (DI) pipelines, 3 km of mild steel pipelines, and upgrades to existing water treatment infrastructure, according to the source.

Despite the arduous journey, GJB remains resolute in its commitment to delivering a reliable water supply to Guwahati's residents. With continued perseverance and strategic planning, the South West Guwahati water supply project holds the promise of mitigating the longstanding water woes plaguing the city, offering a ray of hope for its inhabitants.

