Assam: Special recruitment drive announced for 10,673 teachers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, has announced a Special Recruitment Drive (SRD) to strengthen and improve the quality of elementary education across the state. The drive aims to fill 10,673 posts of Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) Teachers through an online application process.

According to the official advertisement issued, the recruitment will be conducted exclusively for Contractual and State Pool Teachers currently working under Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA).

As per the notification, applicants must be serving as Contractual or State Pool Teachers under SSA as on September 30, 2025 and a minimum of three years of continuous service under SSA as of the same date is mandatory. Moreover, educational and professional qualifications must comply with NCTE norms and existing government rules. Candidates can apply only for the same category of post they currently hold and applications must be submitted online only via the DEE Assam website: https://dee.assam.gov.in.

The online application portal will remain open from 10:00 am on November 8, 2025, to midnight of November 30, 2025. No offline applications will be accepted.

