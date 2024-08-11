Assam: Special Task Force apprehends 2 smuggling kingpins in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into drug trafficking from a neighbouring state, a Special Task Force (STF) team led by Inspector Sankar Jyoti Nath has apprehended two kingpins involved in the cross-border smuggling of narcotics. The duo is also behind the financing of the extensive drug-smuggling network, driving the illegal trade on a massive scale.

