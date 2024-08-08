Assam: Special Task Force cracks down on drug trafficking in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of Police raided the campus of Khanapara New ISBT under Basistha Police Station on August 7 and apprehended a drug peddler, named Bijay Biswakarma, a resident of Natun Bazar, Basistha, Kamrup (M), with a permanent address in Pahamkancho village under Khanapara PS of Ri-Bhoi district, Meghalaya.

The raid resulted in the seizure of 22 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 28.5 grams, and a gas lighter.

On the other hand, STF has apprehended a drug peddler and seized a substantial quantity of heroin in an operation conducted at 2 No. Railway Gate under Panbazar Police Station on Tuesday. Acting on a reliable input, the STF team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak carried out the operation, resulting in the seizure of 30 vials containing 41 grams of heroin, a mobile handset, and cash.

Also Read: Assam: Crackdown on drug trafficking in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)