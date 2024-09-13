Guwahati

Assam: Special Task Force Arrest Drug Peddlers in Guwahati City

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted by the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, at Tengakhal, Patorkuchi, under the Basistha Police Station
GUWAHATI: Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted by the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, at Tengakhal, Patorkuchi, under the Basistha Police Station on Thursday. The police apprehended two drug peddlers—Kamalchan Mayong (52) of Dhemaji and Pinki Deb Nath (25) of Hojai. The police recovered eight soap boxes containing heroin weighing 102 grams without cover, 2.579 kg of ganja, two mobile phones, and Rs 270 in cash.

