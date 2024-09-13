Assam: Special Task Force Arrest Drug Peddlers in Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted by the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, at Tengakhal, Patorkuchi, under the Basistha Police Station on Thursday. The police apprehended two drug peddlers—Kamalchan Mayong (52) of Dhemaji and Pinki Deb Nath (25) of Hojai. The police recovered eight soap boxes containing heroin weighing 102 grams without cover, 2.579 kg of ganja, two mobile phones, and Rs 270 in cash.

Also Read: Assam: 3 Drug Peddlers Arrested in Guwahati City (sentinelassam.com)