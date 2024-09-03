Assam: Special Task Force Recovers Heroin Weighing 79.5gms in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a raid at Bora Service, opposite Trends Footwear, on G.S. Road under Paltan Bazar PS jurisdiction, on the evening of August 31. The operation resulted in the apprehension of Rashidul Islam, a 24-year-old drug peddler, along with his Scooty bearing registration number AS 01 FH 9840. The raid yielded a substantial recovery of suspected heroin, weighing 79.5 grams, concealed in six soap boxes. Additionally, a mobile phone and cash amounting to Rs 10,800 were seized from the accused. The scooter used by Rashidul has also been seized by the authorities. Rashidul Islam, a resident of Nabin Nagar, By-lane 4, Geetanagar, Kamrup (M), was found to be involved in drug peddling activities. His permanent address is listed as Village Jagrarhpar, near Dhubri Civil Hospital, Dhubri (Assam).

