Assam: Special Task Force Seize Heroin Worth Rs. 4 Crore in North Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF) seized heroin worth Rs. 4 crore in North Guwahati's Amingaon. The anti-narcotics raid, led by ASP Kalyan Pathak, apprehended two individuals and the interception of a truck carrying the illicit cargo.

The truck, registered as AS 28 AC 1042, was trailed from Shillong bypass and searched in Amingaon, Kamrup, revealing 42 soap cases of narcotics weighing approximately 588 grams. The drugs were cleverly concealed in a hidden compartment inside the truck's front hood. According to officials, the truck originated from Mizoram's Champhai town and was destined for delivery in Barpeta.

The driver and co-pilot of the truck, identified as Mofiz Uddin and Lalchan Badsha, were taken into custody by the STF. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Also Read: Heroin seized, drug peddler apprehended in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)