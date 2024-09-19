Heroin seized, drug peddler apprehended in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF), Assam, conducted a raid at 2 No. Railway Gate under Panbazar Police Station jurisdiction on Wednesday afternoon. The STF team apprehended a drug peddler, Ariful Ali (28), son of Late Sahabuddin Ali, a resident of 2 No. Railway Gate, Panbazar, Kamrup (M) district. During the raid, 21 vials containing suspected heroin were recovered, weighing approximately 29 grams.

