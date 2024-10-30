Assam: Special Task Force Seized Heroin and Motorcycle in Guwahati City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A team from the Special Task Force (STF), led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, conducted a raid on Tripura Road under Basistha Police Station jurisdiction. Acting on a tip-off, STF arrested an individual and confiscated a significant amount of illegal goods. The seized items include 21 vials of heroin weighing 29.9 grams, a motorcycle, cash, a mobile phone, and other articles.

Also Read: Guwahati: STF Busts Drug Trafficking Attempt; Heroin Worth Rs. 6 Crore Seized