Guwahati: STF Busts Drug Trafficking Attempt; Heroin Worth Rs. 6 Crore Seized

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown against narcotics trafficking, the proactive response of the Assam Police's Special Task Force led to a drug bust on the outskirts of Guwahati today.

The STF received credible information about the smuggling of a drug consignment in a truck from Kangpokpi (Manipur) to lower Assam districts.

As per sources, the dispatched consignment was supposed to be delivered to a 31-year-old individual going by the name of Murtaza Ahmed alias Bhulu, residing in Guwahati's Latasil area.

Upon receiving the consignment, Ahmed would then deliver the same to Baihata and Rangia in Assam.