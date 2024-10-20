Guwahati: STF Busts Drug Trafficking Attempt; Heroin Worth Rs. 6 Crore Seized

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown against narcotics trafficking, the proactive response of the Assam Police's Special Task Force led to a drug bust on the outskirts of Guwahati today.
The STF received credible information about the smuggling of a drug consignment in a truck from Kangpokpi (Manipur) to lower Assam districts.
As per sources, the dispatched consignment was supposed to be delivered to a 31-year-old individual going by the name of Murtaza Ahmed alias Bhulu, residing in Guwahati's Latasil area.
Upon receiving the consignment, Ahmed would then deliver the same to Baihata and Rangia in Assam.
However, the drug smuggling attempt was foiled by the STF who intercepted Bhulu at Amingaon in a Tata Nexon vehicle and found 49 soap boxes/packets containing heroin.
The seized substance weighed 637 grams without cover and its market price is valued at approximately 6 crores.
Later, the driver of the truck carrying the narcotics from Manipur was also arrested from a parking in Changsari. The driver has been identified as 27-year-old Prasant Toppo, son of Fidilius Toppo of Dokmoka village located in Assam's Karbi Anglong.
Both the Tata Nexon and the truck along the trafficked narcotics has been confiscated. Necessary legal proceedings is being initiated.