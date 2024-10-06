Assam: Specially abled community observes ‘black day’ in Guwahati city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Over 500 protestors from the Pratibandhi Suraksha Sanstha, Assam (PSSA), braved the rainy weather to observe ‘Black Day’ in the city on Saturday. This event marks the anniversary of a tragic incident in 2018 when Assam Police lathi-charged a group of persons with disabilities protesting at Dispur Last Gate, leaving many injured.

The organization protested at Chachal in various demands, including justice for the police atrocities committed against specially abled individuals, seeking punishment for the responsible officials. They also demanded for a 4% reservation in newly appointed posts across all departments, as mandated by law, to address the 3556 backlog posts.

Pratibandhi Suraksha Sanstha, Assam secretary, Nripen Malakar, criticized the government for neglecting the specially abled community. “The government hasn’t provided much opportunities to the specially abled people, no such importance was ever paid for their well-being,” he stated.

The protest rally, which began at Six Mile to Chachal, saw protestors chanting slogans, advocating for their rights. This annual ‘Black Day’ observation serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by Assam’s specially abled community and their determination to fight for justice and equality. They submitted a memorandum in support of various demands to CM.

