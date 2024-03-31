Assam: Spokespersons of ruling coalition devise poll campaign strategy

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The spokespersons of the ruling coalition in the state — the BJP, AGP, and UPPL — got into a huddle at the Bodoland Guest House in Guwahati today. They had a detailed discussion on the United Election Campaign.

BTC EM and senior UPPL leader Ranjit Basumatary, state BJP’s chief spokesperson Manoj Baruah, and AGP’s general secretary Sunil Deka conducted the meeting attended by the spokespersons and panellists of the three parties.

The meeting decided that the media departments of the three parties would launch united campaigns parliamentary constituency-wise in the state. The campaigners will project with facts and figures all the welfare works done by the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, and BTC CEM Promod Boro. Together, the joint campaigners will let the people of the state know the steps taken by this government for the development of the indigenous people of the state.

The media departments of the three parties will also hold press meetings in each parliamentary constituency, besides giving a clear picture of the work done by the government in each constituency.

Present at the meeting were BTC EMs Rakesh Brahma and Wilson Hazoda, the state BJP’s media convener Dewan Dhrubajyoti Morol, and the AGP’s general secretary, Dr. Topon Das.

