Barpeta Honours Senior-Most Retired Primary School Teachers on Teachers’ Day

Guwahati: Today, the senior-most retired primary school teachers of Assam’s Barpeta district were felicitated, under the ‘Governor Assam Varishtha Sikshak Samman, 2026’ for their dedicated and long-standing contributions to education.

At a district-level ceremony held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s office, District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak felicitated Bhabananda Bharali, the district’s senior-most retired primary school teacher, on behalf of the Governor of Assam.

At the block level, Abdus Salam from Mandia, Dipcharan Roy from Bhawanipur, Radhika Mohan Nath from Rupshi and Gopal Chandra Talukdar from Barpeta were also honoured for their years of service in education.

Addressing the gathering, Pathak highlighted the vital role teachers play in shaping generations and strengthening society. He said their dedication, commitment and selfless service deserved recognition and could serve as an inspiration to younger educators.

Additional District Commissioner Pranjal Pratim Konwar, Inspector of Schools Bitopan Hazarika, along with other senior officials and staff of the Barpeta district administration, attended the ceremony.

The felicitation programme marked Teachers’ Day by recognising the contribution of educators whose years of service helped shape generations of students across the district.