Assam: SSA directive to ensure adherence to the training norm

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The SSA Chairman requested the ADCs, district mission coordinators, and NEEOs to ensure that no one violates the training norms, like the five-day-long block-level training on FLN.

“With reference to the subject stated above and the letters under reference, it is informed to you that the State Mission Office has received information over the phone about mismanagement or training and supply of low quality lunch/refreshment, etc. during the ongoing 5-day training of FLN at Block Level. It is informed that some of the blocks have not followed the cost norms (i.e., Rs 120 per participant per day cost of lunch, refreshment, other contingencies, etc.) during ongoing 5-day block-level training on the implementation of NIPUN Axom (FLN) in different blocks.

Therefore, you are requested to look into the matter and ensure that no one violates the training norms.”

