Assam: SSA extends deadline for NIPUN PAT submission to October 27

GUWAHATI: The Office of the Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), has extended the deadline for submission of student-wise responses for the NIPUN Periodic Assessment Test (PAT) for Classes I and II till October 27, 2025.

In an official communication issued by Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), it was informed that the NIPUN PAT is currently being conducted across all schools in the state.

The communication further stated that a Swift Chatbot with a QR code has already been circulated for the submission of student responses. However, reports have emerged that some schools are unable to access Class I and II data on the bot due to mapping issues in the Shiksha Setu portal.

To resolve the issue, district authorities have been asked to collect the names of such schools and ensure that the necessary corrections are carried out in the Shiksha Setu system. The updated data will then be reflected in the chatbot.

The Mission Directorate has instructed all districts — including the Additional Deputy Commissioners (Education), District Mission Coordinators, Inspectors of Schools, and District Elementary Education Officers — to share the list of affected schools with the State Mission Office (SMO) without delay.

