Assam: SSA launches ‘Oil and Sugar Board’ initiative

GUWAHATI: In a bid to promote healthy eating habits and combat obesity among students, Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has directed all schools across the state to display an “Oil and Sugar Board” on their premises. The initiative aims to encourage a 10% reduction in oil consumption and raise awareness about balanced diets and physical fitness.

The directive follows the advisory from the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India, in alignment with the Prime Minister’s call to tackle obesity through lifestyle changes.

Under the initiative, schools were instructed to prominently display “Oil and Sugar Boards” as daily reminders for students, while conducting awareness programmes on the harmful effects of unhealthy diets. Interactive sessions on food adulteration and nutrition were also encouraged, particularly on bagless days, to engage students in learning about healthy eating practices.

Teachers, students, and health & wellness ambassadors were sensitized on the importance of limiting sugar and oil intake, while Samagra Shiksha offices were asked to adopt similar measures, including displaying boards, printing health messages on stationery, and promoting wellness-friendly practices within workplaces. All districts were directed to collaborate with the National Health Mission (NHM) and submit reports on the implementation of these measures within 30 days.

