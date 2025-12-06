Assam: SSA issued guidelines for conducting PAT for classes III-VIII from Dec 8

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha, Assam, Dr Om Prakash, IAS, has issued comprehensive guidelines for conducting the Periodic Assessment Test (PAT) for students of Classes 3 to 8 under Round II. The tests will be held on two separate days — one for Classes 3 to 5 and another for Classes 6 to 8.

According to the order, the examination will be conducted in five mediums: Assamese, English, Bodo, Hindi and Bengali. Students of Classes 3 to 5 will attempt 40 questions covering Language-1, Language-2, Mathematics and EVS, while Classes 6 to 8 will answer 50 questions from Language-1, Language-2, Science, Social Science and Mathematics. The duration for each examination will be 90 minutes.

For Classes 3–5 (excluding composite schools), question papers will be printed at the district level as per procurement rules and delivered to schools in sealed packets. Composite schools equipped with Interactive Flat Panels (IFP) or tele-class systems will display the question papers digitally. Districts have been instructed to complete printing by December 31.

For Classes 6–8, question papers will be displayed on Smart Class IFPs or Tele-class projectors 30 minutes before the exam. The papers will also be made available through the E-Classroom and E-PAT mobile apps.

External evaluators will be deployed in 10% of schools as well as in all PM SHRI schools on both days of the assessment. District authorities must complete the placement of evaluators by December 5. Evaluators will arrive at designated schools by 8:45 AM, check arrangements, assess student responses using staff IDs, and fill out the mandatory checklist.

December 8: PAT for Classes 6 to 8.

Dates for Classes 3 to 5 will be announced later.

Students will write answers in their class copies. Teachers will evaluate responses and upload marks through the PAT chatbot between December 8 and December 15. In sample schools, external evaluators will complete the entries on the same day.

