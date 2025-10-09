Assam: SSA & KVS launch training for 382 principals, HMs of PM SHRI schools

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major stride towards strengthening educational leadership under the PM SHRI initiative, Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), Department of School Education, Government of Assam, in collaboration with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), have launched a three-day leadership and school management training programme for 382 principals and head teachers of PM SHRI Schools across the state.

The programme, divided into eight batches, began on September 16, 2025, and will continue till December 2025. The first two batches were successfully completed from September 16–18 and September 24–26, while the third batch commenced on October 8, 2025.

Conceptualized by Dr. Om Prakash, Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha, Assam, and guided by Ms. Chanana Mandal, Additional Commissioner (Academic), KVS, New Delhi, the training is coordinated by Dr. Sumi Borthakur, PM SHRI Nodal Officer, Assam. The sessions are being led by Indira Saikia Buragohain, Course Director, with Purushottam Sinha and Rahul Kumar, Principals of KV Khanapara and KV Jorhat respectively, serving as resource persons.

The inaugural session was graced by Nagendra Goyal, Joint Commissioner, KVS Headquarters, New Delhi, who also served as a resource person.

The training sessions focus on key aspects of educational leadership such as implementing NEP 2020, integrating digital tools and library automation, promoting green and safe schools, enhancing learning outcomes through innovative pedagogies, and fostering community partnerships for inter-departmental convergence.

Participants also visited PM SHRI KV Khanapara and KV CRPF Amerigog to gain exposure to model PM SHRI Schools. Initiatives like “Each One Reach One” and “Mission Care” were highlighted for their impact in the KVS ecosystem.

The successful completion of the first two batches marks a significant beginning in Assam’s journey toward empowering school leaders to drive the vision of quality, inclusive, and future-ready education under the NEP 2020 framework.

