Join national ‘Veer Gatha 5.0’ webinar: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) to schools

GUWAHATI: The Office of the Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), has issued a directive to all district commissioners, district mission coordinators, inspectors of schools, and district elementary education officers to ensure that schools participate in an upcoming national webinar under the Veer Gatha 5.0 initiative.

The Veer Gatha 5.0 programme organized jointly by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Defence aims to foster patriotism and civic awareness among students by sharing the inspiring stories of India’s gallantry award winners and ancient warriors.

As part of this initiative, a special interaction session with gallantry awardees will be held via video conferencing on October 6. Students across the country will have the opportunity to join and engage directly with the awardees.

SSA has requested all schools to ensure participation in the live session and to log in with full particulars, including the school name, city, and state. The webinar link and additional details will be shared shortly.

This initiative reflects the continuing commitment of the education and defence ministries to inspire the younger generation with real-life stories of courage and national service.

